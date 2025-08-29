Minneapolis mass shooting: 100+ rounds fired by suspect who ‘hated everyone’

Joe Thompson, acting US attorney for the District of Minnesota, revealed details about the mindset of Robin Westman, the 23-year-old suspect in the Annunciation Catholic School mass shooting, which left two children dead and 18 others injured.

“The shooter expressed hate towards Black people, Mexican people, Christian people, Jewish people… In short, the shooter appeared to hate all of us,” Thompson said. He added that the only group Westman seemed to admire were “school shooters and mass murderers that are notorious in this country.”

Weapons recovered At the scene, police recovered one rifle, one shotgun, and one handgun, all of which were fired during the attack. All three weapons were legally purchased in Minnesota. Authorities recovered three shotgun shells, 116 rifle rounds, and one live handgun round that became stuck in the chamber due to a malfunction.

Suspect’s background Westman had personal ties to the school, having attended it as a child, and his mother had previously worked in the parish. Authorities continue to investigate why he targeted the children.

Investigators probe suspect’s mindset Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara described Westman as deeply disturbed and driven by notoriety.

“This person committed this act with the intention of causing as much terror, as much trauma, as much carnage as possible for their own personal notoriety,” O’Hara told ABC News Live.

Children targeted in calculated attack The shooter opened fire through narrow windows of the church building, killing an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, and injuring 15 children and three adults. All injured victims are expected to survive.

“These children were slaughtered by a shooter who could not see them,” O’Hara said. “He was standing outside of the building firing through very narrow church windows.” Westman never entered the church, though police say he could have after shooting out a door-sized window.

