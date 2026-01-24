Minneapolis shooting: ICE agents shoot another person, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls for operation to end

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has sharply criticized the presence of federal law enforcement in his state following reports of another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday (January 24). The Governor said he spoke with the White House about the incident and called for an end to the federal operation.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Walz wrote on X.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

The Governor’s comments came amid reports of a shooting in south Minneapolis near 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue that involved federal law enforcement officers. City officials also confirmed they were working to verify the incident and urged the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area while details are gathered.

Minneapolis police said it is investigating reports of a possible shooting involving federal law enforcement in the city’s Whittier neighborhood.

The City of Minneapolis confirmed on X that it is aware of reports of a shooting involving federal agents near 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue and is working to verify additional details. Officials asked the public to “remain calm and avoid the immediate area” while authorities continue to gather information.

This latest incident occurs against the backdrop of heightened tensions in Minneapolis over federal immigration enforcement activity.

Earlier in January, a federal immigration agent fatally shot a Minneapolis woman, Renée Good, which sparked large protests and widespread criticism of federal operations in the city.

Walz and other local leaders have repeatedly called on federal authorities to withdraw from statewide operations, arguing that the deployment of thousands of agents has increased volatility rather than enhanced public safety.