Minneapolis school shooting being probed as an act of ‘domestic terrorism' and ‘hate crime’ against Catholics: FBI Chief

The Minneapolis shooting is being investigated as domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics, Kash Patel, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said on Thursday.

A shooter opened fire during Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday morning, killing two children and injuring 17 other people before killing himself, officials said.

“The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics,” Patel said in a post on X.

There were two fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and three adults were injured, Patel added.

“The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman,” he said in the post, adding that the federal agency will continue to provide updates on our ongoing investigation with the public as we are able.

Where did the shooting happen? Police said 14 of the injured were children, ages 6 to 15, and they are all expected to survive. The three adults who were injured are parishioners in their 80s, officials were quoted as saying by news agencies.

The shooting happened at Annunciation Catholic Church which also houses a grammar school in Minneapolis, just days after the first day of school on Monday.

Minneapolis is a major city in the midwestern US state of Minnesota. It is part of the ‘Twin Cities’ with the neighbouring state capital of St Paul.

No school experiences a day like this: Guv Walz “It's my strongest desire that no state, no community, no school ever experiences a day like this,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

Earlier, the White House said in a social media post that President Donald Trump has ordered flags at half-staff for all government buildings until sunset on Sunday “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said all of the victims are expected to survive, though they have a range of injuries. He said dozens of officers responded to the shooting and many of them — as well as the children and staff present in the church — are deeply traumatised by what they saw.

The shooter lawfully purchased the firearms used in the shooting, the police chief said, adding that Westman had no prior criminal history, and law enforcement believes he acted alone.