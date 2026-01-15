Minneapolis shooting: ICE agent who shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding - Report

Federal agents investigating the January 7 shooting in Minneapolis say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding from his encounter with her vehicle, multiple US officials told ABC News. The extent of the injuries has not been fully disclosed.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously confirmed the agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, was treated at a hospital after the incident and released the same day.

Contested circumstances of the incident The Department of Homeland Security has maintained that the agent acted in self‑defense when Good allegedly attempted to use her vehicle against federal officers, a narrative echoed by Vice President JD Vance on X: “His life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

But local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have strongly rejected that account. Frey has called any self‑defense rationale “garbage,” and civilian video of the encounter has shown conflicting perspectives on whether Good posed an imminent threat.

Who was Renee Good? Renee Nicole Good, 37, was a US citizen and mother of three. Family and community members have described her as a peaceful and compassionate person. Her mother said she “was probably terrified” during the incident, and local footage appears to show her vehicle attempting to drive away from federal agents rather than aggressively targeting them.

Her family has since hired civil rights attorney Antonio Romanucci, known for representing George Floyd’s family, to pursue accountability and transparency from federal authorities.