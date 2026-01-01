Minneapolis shooting: ICE agents involved in Alex Pretti's killing put on administrative leave amid outrage, says report

Federal immigration agents involved in the killing of 37‑year‑old US citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday have been placed on administrative leave amid public outrage, MS NOW reported

The shooting has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum in the United States and led to demonstrations in Minneapolis, adding to weeks of rising tension over aggressive actions by masked and heavily armed officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US Border Patrol.

On Tuesday, Democratic ex-president Joe Biden said the incident “goes against our fundamental American values". Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also commented on the situation.

Advertisement

Centrist Democratic Senator John Fetterman called Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem “grossly incompetent” and said she should be removed from her position. “The entire community is just horrified by all of this. It feels like the government’s goal is to intimidate citizens—it’s truly frightening," said 68-year-old Minneapolis retiree Stephen McLaughlin.

Demonstrators protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests and demonstrations continue around Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by federal law enforcement. (Getty Images via AFP)

Demonstrators protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests and demonstrations continue around Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by federal law enforcement. (Getty Images via AFP)

Advertisement

The controversy could even lead to delays in US government funding, as Democrats have threatened to block routine spending bills scheduled for Senate votes later this week.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel burst into tears while talking about death of Alex Pretti

Video footage from the incident shows agents wrestling him to the ground and firing at him while he was down. Although Pretti did have a permit to carry a firearm, video captured during the encounter does not show him holding the weapon at any moment before he was shot, according to AFP.

His death came less than three weeks after Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was also killed on January 7 by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Trump after Pretti's shooting in Minneapolis The intense backlash over Pretti’s killing and early remarks from administration that appeared to blame him led President Donald Trump to say on Tuesday that his administration would “de-escalate” its actions in the city in hopes of calming tensions.

Advertisement

Also Read | Can ICE agents be prosecuted for Minneapolis shootings?

Trump defended his embattled Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, who had labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist", saying she was doing a “very good job” and would not resign.