‘My friend was shot protecting me’: Fifth grader’s chilling account of Minneapolis school shooting

After the tragic shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school Mass, ten people, including two children, were killed. Police described the incident as a “deliberate act of violence” that shattered what was meant to be a day of prayer and community.

Among those caught in the attack was fifth-grader Weston Halsne, who recounted the moment a friend shielded him from the bullets. “He was shot in the back while protecting me,” Weston told CNN.

The shooting that occurred at Annunciation Catholic Church, which is connected to a school, was carried out by a gunman identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman.

Westman, armed with three legally owned firearms, fired shots through the church windows before taking his own life. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.