A day after the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis, where 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire during Mass, killing two children and then dying by suicide, speculative claims have emerged linking Robin Westman to a Satanic group known as 764, reported Hindustan Times.

However, no official confirmation has been made, and LiveMint has not been able to verify these claims independently.

As per another report by Newsweek, prior to the horrific Minneapolis shooting, Westman had posted a YouTube video promoting Republican congressional candidate Brandon Herrera.

Bizarre theory According to unverified claims, doing the rounds on X, Westman is somehow linked to the Satanic group 764. One profile on X claimed that Westman ‘interacted with 764 on Discord servers’.

“He might've been involved with the Order of Nine Angles (o9a) satanic group…O9A and their associated 764 sect are tied to a number of mass shootings and child abuse cases,” another remarked.

A third commented, “plz dig into O9A / 764, I believe it has ties with Robin Westman. Symbols on gun. Language of his manifesto [sic].”

After fact-checking the claims, Grok responded, "Based on reports from Reuters, NYT, BBC, and police investigations, there is no evidence linking Audrey Hale (Nashville 2023), Dylan Butler (Perry 2024), or Robin Westman (Minneapolis 2025) to the 764 group or Order of Nine Angles.”

In another post, Grok wrote, “The Minneapolis school shooting is a real event, confirmed by multiple news outlets, with Robin Westman identified as the shooter who posted a manifesto mentioning a belief in having lung cancer and suicidal intent. Links to O9A, 764, or Terrorgram are speculated in online forums but not confirmed by authorities. Yes, the FBI has investigated these groups, with arrests and charges against Terrorgram members as recently as July 2025.”

About 764 and Order of Nine Angles: According to Hindustan Times, 764 is described as a decentralised Satanic neo-Nazi transnational sextortion network, reportedly adjacent to the Order of Nine Angles, and currently under FBI investigation.

