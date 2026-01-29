Minneapolis shootings: Trump's border czar admits ICE operations haven't been perfect, vows to restore law & order

Tom Homan, US President Donald Trump’s border czar, said Thursday that he was working to restore law and order and noted that the president had recognised the need for improvements in immigration operations following chaos in Minneapolis after two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal agents this month. He promised that anyone who violated conduct rules would be “dealt with".

“I've been on the ground since Monday to regain law and order in the city beloved by many, and to work together to move threats from the community,” Homan said at a news conference, marking his first comments since being sent to Minnesota’s largest city by Trump, according to AFP.

Homan told reporters that in his discussions in Minneapolis, everyone he spoke with agreed that community safety is the top priority.

"President Trump and I, along with others in the administration, have recognized that certain improvements could and should be made. That's exactly what I'm doing here," he said. He said federal agents were making an effort to act professionally, further stating, “If they don't, they'll be dealt with like any other federal agency. We have standards of conduct.”

Homan also said he planned to cut back the 3,000‑strong contingent of agents sent to the city, after what he described as productive meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local officials, as per Reuters.

He added, “We can do better,” and said the discussions had led to “significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation,” and that people would soon see “some massive changes occurring here in this city".

Minneapolis unrest Tensions rose after Renee Good, a 37‑year‑old mother of three, was shot and killed behind the wheel of her car by an ICE agent on January 7, an event that prompted demonstrations in the Twin Cities and other communities nationwide.

Public anger further intensified following Saturday’s fatal shooting of a 37‑year‑old intensive care nurse, Alex Pretti, during a separate encounter between immigration agents and people who confronted them to document and protest ICE activity.

In both instances, officials in the Trump administration immediately defended the federal agents involved in the shootings, denouncing Good and Pretti as “domestic terrorists” they said were threatening to harm law enforcement.

Multiple video recordings of the two incidents that have since gone viral online reportedly contradict the notion that either Good or Pretti posed a danger to immigration officers or others.

Some administration officials quickly alleged that Pretti intended to “massacre” officers, pointing to the handgun he was carrying. However, video reviewed by Reuters showed that Pretti was holding only a phone when Border Patrol agents pushed him to the ground.