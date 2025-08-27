Minnesota church shooting: Social media circulates Robin Westman as shooter who killed 2 children

Authorities are investigating a tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that left two children dead and 17 others injured, including 14 students. The gunman, who fired through church windows during Mass before killing himself, has not been officially identified by police.

Social media speculations Despite the police withholding the shooter’s identity, social media platforms have circulated claims identifying him as Robin Westman. Users also suggested the shooter uploaded a video prior to the attack. These claims have not been verified by law enforcement.

Some online reports additionally claim that the individual identified as a transgender male and carried a magazine stating: “Kill Donald Trump.” Again, authorities have not confirmed these reports.

Ongoing police investigation Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the suspect, a man in his early 20s, “approached the side of the church and shot through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass.” Two of the injured children remain in critical condition.

Hospital care and community response Hennepin Healthcare reported treating 11 victims, including nine children, while Children’s Minnesota admitted five children for care. Residents and families gathered at a reunification zone outside the school as law enforcement secured the area.