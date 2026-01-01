Minnesota ICE shooting: Unverified video shows Renee Nicole Good ‘dancing’ in car before death

A new video has emerged of Renee Nicole Good allegedly dancing in her car minutes before she was shot to death by Johnathan Ross, an ICE agent, in Minnesota.

The clip in question was posted on social media platform X on Saturday. It shows a vehicle, which the New York Post has claimed to be of Good. The vehicle can be seen parked on a road and the person inside keeps honking.

The camera then zooms in a bit and one can see the person inside swaying, which one X user has termed 'dancing'. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether the car in the video was Good's in the first place. The car in the video is seen parked diagonally, likely to block the ICE agents.

The video was taken from across the street where the cops shot down Good in her car. It stops right before the shooting.

Good's last words Bodycam footage of ICE agents who were near Good has also revealed her last words before she was shot.

"That's okay, dude, I'm not made at you," is what she told an ICE agent while trying to drive away.

Noem slams Dems; Minnesota plans own probe US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was quick to label Good as a 'domestic terrorist', has now slammed Democrats and claimed that they are encouraging violence against ICE agents.

"These locals, if you look at what Governor Walz has said, if you look at what Mayor Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city," Noem said Sunday on CNN.

"They've inflamed the public. They've encouraged the kind of destruction and violence that we've seen in Minneapolis the last several days," she added.

Noem also announced on Sunday that the DHS is sending in "hundreds" more officers to Minneapolis, who would be deployed to bolster the safety of ICE and Border Patrol officials in Minnesota, as per Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" program.