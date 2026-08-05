Minnesota Salmonella outbreak: Chipotle pulls jalapeños as precaution; 110 cases reported so far

Chipotle Mexican Grill revealed on Tuesday (local time) that it is pulling jalapeños, which are linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Minnesota, from some of its restaurants and replacing them with products from another supplier.

Chipotle issued a statement in which it said that “health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority”. It added that the peppers have been pulled from all their locations out of an abundance of caution after a common lot was distributed earlier.

Advertisement

While Chipotle did not mention where the initial lot of peppers came from, it did say that the ones under the scanner were sent across several states to several retailers.

Also Read | Cyclosporiasis outbreak in US: Supplier Taylor Farms recalls shredded lettuce

The Associated Press reported that the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that it was probing a Salmonella outbreak tied to several Mexican-style quick-service restaurants, having zeroed in on jalapeños as the suspected source. 110 cases have been identified in the state. In most cases, but not all, the health department traced them back to Chipotle outlets, citing customers who ate at the chain sometime between mid-June and mid-July.

“Based on all the evidence so far, the food that made people sick was served at other restaurants as well,” Carlota Medus, senior epidemiologist supervisor in the Minnesota Department of Health's Foodborne Diseases Unit, said in a statement, AP reported.

Advertisement

Medus said that Chipotle has been cooperating throughout the investigation, and, given the measures it has put in place in response to the outbreak, health officials are not currently concerned about the chain.

However, she did say that it was “too soon for us to know if the outbreak is ongoing” or whether other places are serving the contaminated food.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we proactively removed the jalapeños from our restaurants and replaced them with product from different growers," Chipotle said in their statement, adding, "The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed it has no ongoing concerns with Chipotle. We are cooperating with public health authorities in their efforts."

Also Read | Michigan reports first US deaths linked to Cyclospora outbreak

FDA investigating 'multiple ingredients' The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that it is examining 'multiple ingredients' in the wake of the outbreak. It also said that Chipotle is cooperating with the authorities. The FDA issued a statement that read, "At the same time, Chipotle, in coordination with state partners, proactively began reviewing its supply chain. FDA appreciates the company's cooperation with the investigation and will provide additional information if and when there is an actionable public health update," according to CBS News.

Advertisement

Shares of Chipotle fell by $3.28, or 8.8%, on Tuesday in the wake of the outbreak.