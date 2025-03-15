Minnesota Senate Republicans Bill proposes adding ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ to mental illness definition

A controversial bill introduced in the Minnesota Senate seeks to modify the state's definition of mental illness by including a new condition labeled Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). The bill, if enacted, would amend Minnesota Statutes 2024 to formally recognise TDS as a mental health disorder.

Bill overview The proposed legislation, introduced during Minnesota's Ninety-Fourth Legislative Session, aims to redefine mental illness under state law. It seeks to amend Sections 245.462 and 245I.02 of the Minnesota Statutes to include Trump Derangement Syndrome alongside other recognised mental health conditions.

According to the bill, TDS is described as an “acute onset of paranoia” in response to the policies and presidencies of Donald Trump.

Symptoms outlined in the bill include:

Intense verbal hostility toward Trump.

Inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and perceived pathology in Trump’s behavior.

Acts of aggression or violence against Trump supporters or symbols associated with him. The bill also expands the definition of mental illness for case management and community support services, incorporating TDS within the framework of mental health intervention.

