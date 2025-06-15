Minnesota shooting shocker: Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, and Tina Smith's names in ‘hit list’, reveal authorities

A new shocking update has come in from Minnesota, where authorities have revealed that Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, and Tina Smith's names were on the list of potential future targets, which was left behind by the shooter who assassinated Representative Melissa Hortman.

Meanwhile, authorities claim that the suspect sought in connection with the shootings of state lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman is 57-year-old Vance Boelter, sources confirmed to the Associated Press.

New names in shooter's hit list emerge Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, during a recent press conference, confirmed that among the materials recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, there was a list of names of Democrat leaders, who could be the next potential targets. Among them was Kamala Harris' running mate in the US Presidential elections 2024, Tim Walz, who is also the Governor of Minnesota. Other names include Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, as stated by law enforcement officers.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, during the briefing, said that the manifesto contained names of multiple lawmakers, including the two who were shot at.

More details on the suspect The suspect in context, Boelter, has his current address listed in Green Isle, Minnesota. Boetler was twice appointed to the nonpartisan Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 under former Gov. Mark Dayton and again in 2019 under Gov. Tim Walz, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

A shootout had ensued between the suspect and the local officers, but Boelter allegedly managed to flee on foot through the back, as per latest reports.