Minnesota weather: Roads covered in snow ahead of Thanksgiving — Is it safe to travel, are schools closed?

Ahead of Thanksgiving, weather conditions in Minnesota on Wednesday become rough with blowing snow expected to continue through the commute. The roads in various parts of the state have also remained partially to completely snow covered.

According to the weather department, rain has transitioned to snow this afternoon across western Minnesota. “A combination of falling snow and strong northwesterly winds (gusts of 40–45+ mph) will lead to difficult travel conditions.”

Also Read | Top 6 nations that observe Thanksgiving the most and how each marks the holiday

There is also a possibility of whiteout conditions for brief periods tonight under the heaviest snowfall rates and gusty winds.

According to the National Weather Service's (NWS) winter storm warning, widespread light snow will wind down from west to east this morning across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The weather department added that additional accumulation of around an inch is possible. Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will continue to lead to blowing snow.

Which areas to see impact? Until 9 AM CST: In Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Scott, Blue Earth, Le Sueur, and Watonwan, Dakota, Ramsey, Washington, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties. In Wisconsin, Polk County. Kanabec County, Barron, Rusk, and St. Croix Counties.

Until 6 PM CST this evening: Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and Lena Lake areas.

Until midnight CST tonight: Carlton, South and Central St. Louis, Cook and Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Grand Portage Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. This also includes the Boundary Waters eastern and central areas.

Until 7 PM EST Thursday: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. Portions of central and west central Michigan.

Forecast for Wisconsin — Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches possible with the highest amounts across the northern portion of each county.

— Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties could see an impact.

Precautions to take — Plan on slippery road conditions.

— Travel could be very difficult at times. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

— The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

— Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

— Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

— Isolated power outages are possible.