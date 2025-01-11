Los Angeles wildfire: After devastating Los Angeles wildfires devoured several building and acres of land, a $9 million mansion stood undeterred and emerged as lone survivor against the raging fire. Multi-million dollar were reduced to ashes which could not withstand the treacherous flames.

The owner of the “last house standing,” David Steiner revealed how his mansion battled the crisis. The father-of-three thought the worst would happen when the flames engulfed his luxury home but was surprised and beyond relieved to find out that a “miracle” happened, The New York Post reported.

David Steiner, who is 64-year-old retired waste-management executive, said, “It’s a miracle — miracles never cease,” on internalising that his three-story California structure survived the recent wildfires. The owner was convinced that his house would have gone up in flames when his local contractor sent him video of flames and smoke engulfing his property and his neighbours' on Tuesday.

Recalling the moment, he said the contractor “was watching the news reports and saw my neighbor’s house going down and told me, ‘It looks like your house is going, too,’” The Post reported.

After watching the video of wildfire taking over his neighbourhood, David Steiner came to the realisation “nothing could have possibly survived" and added “I thought we had lost the house.” David Steiner was astonished to discover that his house “had made it through” after people started contacting him and pictures surfaced.

The three-story white structure stood like a beacon amid charred smoking remains of neighbouring multimillion-dollar properties. “My wife sent me something this morning that said, ‘Last house standing," David Steiner said.

How ‘last house standing’ survived LA wildfire? According to David Steiner, his property’s ultra-sturdy construction — likely designed to protect it from earthquakes — saved it from the Palisades Fire. Pointing to its features that helped it survive the crisis, he said, “It’s stucco and stone with a fireproof roof." Adding, he noted that the structure includes pilings “like 50 feet into the bedrock’’ to keep it steady when powerful waves crash into the seawall below it.