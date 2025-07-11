Miracle! All 31 workers rescued in Los Angeles tunnel collapse

Thirty-one construction workers miraculously escaped a collapsed tunnel in Los Angeles Wednesday night after climbing over a 12-foot mountain of debris. Trapped 400 feet underground and six miles from the only exit, the men scrambled through loose soil caused by “squeezing ground”, a dangerous soil deformation that partially collapsed a newly built section.



Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva praised their courage, saying that the workers made it through the most treacherous part themselves before rescue teams drove them to safety via tunnel vehicles. Aerial footage showed workers being hoisted in yellow cages as families wept with relief below. Remarkably, no one suffered major injuries despite the terrifying cave-in.



"My brother thought he'd die underground": Families recall terror

Arally Orozco was at church when her son texted that the tunnel housing her three brothers had collapsed. “It was sad and scary. We feared the worst,” she shared. After an agonizing hour, her brother called crying: “He told me he thought he was going to die underground” after squeezing through tight spaces to escape.



At the scene, Mayor Karen Bass embraced rescued workers, calling the outcome “a victory” after racing there expecting tragedy.

Supervisor Janice Hahn noted the workers were “shaken up” but relieved, immediately calling loved ones upon surfacing. The sanitation district’s $700 million project, critical for replacing earthquake-vulnerable wastewater tunnels, is now paused indefinitely.



The 18-foot-wide tunnel, part of LA’s Clearwater Project, stretches beneath Wilmington’s industrial zone near oil refineries. Engineers confirm the 400-foot depth near the shoreline created “very wet conditions,” demanding specialized designs for water pressure.

The new tunnel aims to replace 60- and 80-year-old wastewater pipes at risk of earthquakes, serving over five million residents.