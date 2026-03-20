‘Misconceptions have been corrected’: Laura Loomer says ‘India is the best country I have ever traveled to’

American far-right social media personality Laura Loomer, who has a long history of making anti-India and racist comments, seems to have had a change of mind. Loomer, who is currently in India, called the country “incredible” and said her perception until now was wrong.

‘Incredible India’ “Honestly, as someone who has traveled a lot, India is the best country I have ever traveled to. It’s incredible,” Loomer, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said in a post on X.

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“My experience has been amazing and India is portrayed negatively in the media as a place Americans should avoid, but I realize a lot of that is completely made up,” she said.

'India will be the next big super power' Loomer, who in the past made disparaging comments about India and Indians, including mocking the country’s infrastructure, said it was wrong to call it a 3rd world country.

“The people, food, culture and hospitality culture are just incredible. I have felt safe and comfortable the entire time I have been here and India will truly be the next big super power. This country has incredible potential and you have to see it yourself to understand,” she said.

Wants to come back every year Calling Indians the nicest people she has ever met, Loomer said she hopes to come back to India every year.

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“Indian people are the nicest people I have ever met. I am very grateful for my time in India. I have enjoyed it so much and I hope I can come back every year,” she said.

She ended the post on X, saying she has nothing but nice things to say about India.

“I love India. My misconceptions have been corrected. I have nothing but nice things to say,” Loomer said.

Loomer meets Dalai Lama The far-right activist also posted about meeting the Dalai Lama, whom she described as “a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, and the spiritual leader of Tibet.”

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“In a world filled with division and chaos, sitting down with the Dalai Lama was truly inspiring. His calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact on me,” she said.

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“Grateful for this rare, once in a lifetime and meaningful private encounter that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she added.

Taj Mahal is the most incredible monument Loomer also posted about her visit to an elephant sanctuary and to the Taj Mahal.

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“It is the most incredible monument I have ever seen in my life. A monument of love built with perfect symmetry and detail,” Loomer wrote about her visit to the Taj.

Earlier, Loomer had apologised over the now-deleted social media posts attacking India and Indians, saying that she "should not have said some of the things."

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Key Takeaways Personal experiences can reshape preconceived notions about a culture or country.

Exposure to diverse perspectives can lead to significant changes in attitude and understanding.

Traveling can serve as a powerful tool for personal growth and cultural appreciation.