Missing boy, kidnapped at the age of 6, reunites with family after 73 years

Luis Armando Albino, abducted in 1951, was found alive after decades. His niece, Alida Alequin, used DNA testing and old articles to locate him. The emotional reunion in June 2024 brought joy to the family, fulfilling a long-held hope for Luis’s return.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Sep 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Missing boy, kidnapped at the age of 6, reunites with family after 73 years
Missing boy, kidnapped at the age of 6, reunites with family after 73 years(Pixabay)

In 1951, 6-year-old Luis Armando Albino was abducted from a park in Oakland, California. A woman promised him candy but took him away to the East Coast in the US, where a couple raised him as their child. For more than seven decades, his family in Oakland never gave up hope that he was still alive.

Also Read | Gurugram University student kidnapped, ransomed, robbed; accused sell bike

Earlier this year, after years of searching, Luis was found alive. Thanks to the persistence of his niece, Alida Alequin, who used DNA testing and old newspaper articles, and with the help of the police, FBI and the Department of Justice, Luis was finally reunited with his family, according to Mercury News.

Her grandmother, Antonia Albino, always felt her son was alive, according to Alequin.

“She took that with her to her grave,” she said.

The mother maintained her "vigil of hope" for years, as noted in a 1966 Tribune article about the kidnapping that occurred 15 years earlier. She continued hoping for her child’s return until she passed away at 92 in 2005.

Also Read | Dental student at Rohtak’s PGIMS accuses doctor of kidnapping and assault

Alida had been determined to find her uncle, and her efforts led to a breakthrough. In 2020, she took an online DNA test, which showed a connection to a man who turned out to be Luis. After further research and working with investigators, the family confirmed his identity.

Luis returns home

Luis, now a retired firefighter and Marine Corps veteran, returned to Oakland in June 2024 to reunite with his long-lost family. The reunion was emotional, with tearful hugs and joyful conversations. Luis also reconnected with his brother Roger, who had been with him at the park on the day of the kidnapping.

Also Read | ‘Kidnapped’ for 27 years: Family finds lost son in neighbour’s yard

Sadly, Roger passed away in August, but Alida said he was at peace, knowing that his brother had been found. Luis has since returned to the East Coast, but the family is grateful for the reunion, which ended a decades-long search.

Alida hopes her story will inspire other families in similar situations to never give up hope.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsMissing boy, kidnapped at the age of 6, reunites with family after 73 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:14 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:14 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.95 (1.28%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,320.65
    03:14 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -19.6 (-1.46%)

    State Bank Of India

    802.40
    03:14 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    20.5 (2.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.15
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.73 (8.1%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,195.00
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    206.3 (6.9%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.00
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.4 (6.01%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,028.90
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    57.95 (5.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.