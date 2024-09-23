Luis Armando Albino, abducted in 1951, was found alive after decades. His niece, Alida Alequin, used DNA testing and old articles to locate him. The emotional reunion in June 2024 brought joy to the family, fulfilling a long-held hope for Luis’s return.

In 1951, 6-year-old Luis Armando Albino was abducted from a park in Oakland, California. A woman promised him candy but took him away to the East Coast in the US, where a couple raised him as their child. For more than seven decades, his family in Oakland never gave up hope that he was still alive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, after years of searching, Luis was found alive. Thanks to the persistence of his niece, Alida Alequin, who used DNA testing and old newspaper articles, and with the help of the police, FBI and the Department of Justice, Luis was finally reunited with his family, according to Mercury News.

Her grandmother, Antonia Albino, always felt her son was alive, according to Alequin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“She took that with her to her grave," she said.

The mother maintained her "vigil of hope" for years, as noted in a 1966 Tribune article about the kidnapping that occurred 15 years earlier. She continued hoping for her child’s return until she passed away at 92 in 2005.

Alida had been determined to find her uncle, and her efforts led to a breakthrough. In 2020, she took an online DNA test, which showed a connection to a man who turned out to be Luis. After further research and working with investigators, the family confirmed his identity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Luis returns home Luis, now a retired firefighter and Marine Corps veteran, returned to Oakland in June 2024 to reunite with his long-lost family. The reunion was emotional, with tearful hugs and joyful conversations. Luis also reconnected with his brother Roger, who had been with him at the park on the day of the kidnapping.

Sadly, Roger passed away in August, but Alida said he was at peace, knowing that his brother had been found. Luis has since returned to the East Coast, but the family is grateful for the reunion, which ended a decades-long search.