Missing Wisconsin student found dead in Mississippi river; autopsy report pending

Authorities have confirmed, as per multiple media reports, that the body of Eliotte Heinz, a 22-year-old graduate student at Viterbo University, Wisconsin, was discovered in the Mississippi River on Wednesday (July 23), ending a desperate four-day search that gripped the La Crosse community and beyond.

Heinz was last seen in the early hours of Sunday (July 20), after leaving Broncos Bar in downtown La Crosse around 2.30 am. Surveillance footage later showed her walking along the Mississippi River waterfront around 3.30 am., located just three-quarters of a mile away. She never made it home.

Her body was recovered just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Brownsville, Minnesota—more than 12 miles downstream from her last known location—according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the official cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Community rallies in search effort In the days following her disappearance, Heinz’s family, friends, and local volunteers mounted an intensive search campaign. Flyers were posted, home security footage was requested, and multiple search parties combed the riverbanks and surrounding neighborhoods. Heinz’s cellphone was recovered by friends during the search, her mother confirmed.

Viterbo University, where Heinz was pursuing a degree in mental health counseling, shared messages from the family on social media, urging the public to come forward with any potential leads. Her family had appealed for residents to check home surveillance video from early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., stressing that “even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

A tragic ending “This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search,” La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends, and all those who knew her. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin, and nationally to locate Eliotte.”

Earlier in the week, Heinz’s parents had grown alarmed when they couldn’t reach their daughter Sunday morning and immediately contacted authorities. As the search intensified, the community mobilised to hand out posters and support the ongoing efforts.

In a heartfelt statement, the Heinz family thanked the public for their overwhelming support: “The outpouring of support in the search for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers, and encouragement from the community and beyond.”