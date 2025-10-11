Mississippi shooting: Shooter involved in Leland High School homecoming firing identified? Here's what we know

Mississippi shooting: 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe, suspect in the deadly overnight firing during Leland High School homecoming weekend, is still at large.

Leland Mayor John Lee said he had no information as to the identity of the shooter, who has not been located as of Saturday morning, reported Fox News.

At least four people died and 12 others injured, as per a CBS News report. Among the injured, four were critical and were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Authorities are reportedly on the lookout for Tylar Jarod Goodloe.

Who is Tylar Jarod Goodloe? Tylar Jarod Goodloe, aged 18-years-old is believed to be the suspect in the shooting.

A photo of the shooting suspect is now being widely circulated on social media.

Mississippi state Senator Derrick Simmons, a Democrat, told the AP that people were gathered in downtown Leland enjoying the festivities when gunshots suddenly erupted.

How did the shooting unfold? The shooting reportedly occurred near Main Street around midnight, shortly after attendees gathered following Leland High School’s homecoming football game.

Mayor John Lee said all victims are believed to be adults, with the injured currently undergoing treatment.

At least 20 people were shot by the assailant, as per reports.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement and released the picture of the suspect.

In the statement it said, “Heidelberg Police Department and Jasper County Sheriffs Office are currently searching for, 18 year old, Tylar Jarod Goodloe, for questioning in the shooting that occurred at Heidelberg High School Friday night. Anyone with information on his whereabouts needs to contact, Chief Cornell White 601-422-7430, or Jasper County Sheriff’s Office 601-764-2588.”