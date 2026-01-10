Mississippi shooting: Six dead across three locations in Clay County; suspect in custody

At least six people were shot dead on Friday night in a series of related incidents in Clay County, Mississippi, with authorities confirming that a suspect has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public.

The fatalities occurred at three separate locations in Clay County, according to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate. The incidents unfolded late Friday, though authorities have not released details on the timing or circumstances surrounding the shootings.

Local law enforcement did not immediately disclose the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Advertisement

Suspect in custody Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed the arrest in a social media post, assuring residents that the situation was under control.

“The suspect is in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community,” Scott wrote.

While Scott did not specify the number of victims in his post, WTVA reported that six people were killed.

Call for prayers, investigation ongoing The sheriff urged the community to remember the victims and their families as investigators continue their work.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers,” Scott said in a Facebook post.

Scott and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Authorities have also not released information on a possible motive or whether the victims were known to the suspect.

Advertisement