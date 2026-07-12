Missouri flooding: One woman dead after being swept away, over 350 people rescued amid severe weather conditions

At least one woman died in Missouri on Saturday (local time) after torrential rain triggered widespread flooding a day earlier, leading to multiple emergency rescues and evacuations, including at a summer camp housing more than 200 children.

Citing the county sheriff's office, news agency AP reported that the woman who lost her life has been identified as Faith Gregory, who went missing in Crawford County after her home was swept away from its foundation. Her body was later found by volunteers on Saturday morning, about 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) downstream from her residence in Huzzah Creek.

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"This is not the outcome that any of us were hoping for," the sheriff's office said, adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Faith’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

Army rescues summer campers in Missouri The heavy rains that battered the state on Friday resulted in washed-away roads near Camp Taum Sauk, trapping children and staff at the site in Lesterville, a small southeastern community. The Army National Guard used Black Hawk helicopters to fly them to a nearby elementary school and reunite them with their families, Sgt. Eddie Young, with the state's highway patrol, said.

In an Instagram post, the camp thanked emergency crews, saying, "We are beyond thankful for your help keeping our camp community safe."

Young said that, meanwhile, campers at the Bearcat Getaway campground near the Black River, which is roughly 85 miles (140 kilometers) south of St. Louis, climbed onto a building to get away from the raging waters, but it then collapsed.

At least 100 people rescued ABC News reported that at least 100 people were rescued across three counties in Missouri on Friday (local time) amid flooding and rapidly rising floodwaters. According to the Pacific Fire Protection District, at least 100 of these were water rescues.

Severe weather affects region The National Weather Service (NWS) said the severe weather affected a wide region stretching from the Ozark Mountains in southern Missouri eastward into much of the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys.

Several other states were also reported to be at risk of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding as the slow-moving storm system gradually shifted southward, AP reported. The weather service also issued flash flood warnings for the area as thunderstorms piled on one after another.

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Officials also warned that an additional one to three inches of rainfall was expected on Saturday, with isolated higher amounts likely across the watch area through the evening.

Officials warn that an additional one to three inches of rainfall is expected Saturday, with isolated higher amounts possible across the watch area through the evening. Areas that recorded between six and 12 inches of rainfall on Friday morning remain highly vulnerable to severe and potentially life-threatening flooding.

State of emergency declared in Missouri, recovery efforts underway Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency on Friday (local time) and activated a search and rescue team to assist. He said that hundreds of people were saved from floodwaters, trees, rooftops and stranded vehicles. Kehoe added, "Over the past 24 hours, intense storms have created dangerous flash flooding across several regions of Missouri, resulting in multiple swift-water rescues. Activating the State Emergency Operations Plan allows our agencies to move quickly, coordinate resources, and support local response efforts."

Kehoe noted, "With additional heavy rain expected through the weekend, the threat is not over. If you're camping, floating, or spending time near rivers and streams, move to higher ground and stay alert to weather conditions."

Recovery efforts remain underway as officials continue to monitor flooding and warn of additional heavy rainfall across Missouri.