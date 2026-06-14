Missouri plane crash: All 12 people aboard killed near Butler Memorial Airport, says state highway patrol

Missouri plane crash: A plane crash in Missouri claimed the lives of all 12 people on board, according to authorities.
Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Ewing said the aircraft was carrying people for a skydiving activity when it went down, reported AP.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that its troopers had been deployed to the crash site and were aiding the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Office in the response operation.
The aircraft went down near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, a city situated approximately 65 miles south of Kansas City.
“Troopers are on scene assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office of a Fatal Plane Crash near the Butler Memorial Airport. At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished,” Missouri state highway patrol said on X.
According to Ewing, emergency responders received reports at around 11:30 am on Sunday that a plane had gone down and was engulfed in flames, noted the report.
Ewing said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control shortly after the crash, describing the scene as “brutal.” Providing details about the location, he stated, “It landed in a field adjacent to the airport, but I think they’re shutting down the roadway just as a precaution.”
He added that the incident would be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
(This is a developing story. More to come)