MIT professor shot dead — Who was nuclear science and physics faculty member Nuno Loureiro?

A professor at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was fatally shot at his home in Brookline in Norfolk County on Monday.

As per a report by The Boston Globe, which cited the police, the incident came to light shortly after 8.30 pm on Monday when police responded to calls reporting gunshots in the area of Gibbs street.

When police reached the area, they found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Professor Nuno F. G. Loureiro, was rushed to an area hospital but was declared dead on Tuesday morning.

"Sadly, I can confirm that Professor Nuno Loureiro, who died early this morning, was a current MIT faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center," MIT spokesperson Kimberly Allen was quoted as saying by the publication.

MIT also expressed its "deepest sympathies" for Loureiro's family, students, and colleagues.

The US Embassy in Lisbon too extended condolences, with US Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo writing, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nuno Loureiro, who led MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. We honor his life, his leadership in science, and his enduring contributions.”

Who was MIT Professor Nuno Loureiro? A post-graduate from the Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon a PhD in Physics from the Imperial College in London, Loureiro was awarded the Thomas H. Stix Award for Outstanding Early Career Contributions to Plasma Physics Research (American Physical Society) in 2015.

A year later, in 2016, he joined MIT as a faculty member, and was appointed as the Herman Feshbach (1942) Professor of Physics, as well Professor of Nuclear Science and Engineering.

Over the course of his MIT career, Loureiro went on to win several more academic achievement awards, and in 2024, was appointed the director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, one of the institute's biggest labs, in recognition of his contributions in the field.

Loureiro's research interests mostly pertain to advances in understanding plasma behaviour and nuclear fusion.

“He is recognized for advancing the understanding of multiple aspects of plasma behavior, particularly turbulence and the physics underpinning solar flares and other astronomical phenomena," MIT wrote in 2024, announcing the confirmation of his directorship of the lab.

"In the fusion domain, his work enables the design of fusion devices that can more efficiently control and harness the energy of fusing plasmas, bringing the dream of clean, near-limitless fusion power that much closer,” the institute added.

What we know about the fatal shooting Details about the fatal shooting that left Loureiro dead are scarce at the moment, and have yet to provide any updates.

The Boston Globe, which contacted authorities, reported that an “active and ongoing homicide investigation” is underway.