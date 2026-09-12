Mitch McConnel to return to US Senate next week after health issues? What Republican leader's office revealed

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalised on 14 June after suffering a fall, according to his office. He later spent time at a rehabilitation facility before being discharged in August to continue recovering at home.

The US Senate is scheduled to resume proceedings on Monday following a five-week recess, but it remains uncertain whether McConnell will return to the Capitol after being away for about three months due to health-related issues. His office has not given a specific date for his return, according to CNN.

Advertisement

The retiring senator has yet to confirm whether he will return to the Capitol and attend the Senate’s proceedings next week.

Speculation about Mitch McConnell’s possible return grew after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said last week that the senator’s staff was hoping he would be back when the Senate resumes its work.

Comer said he has not spoken with McConnell himself but remains in regular contact with his staff, as their offices frequently coordinate on issues concerning Kentucky.

Also Read | Senate averts shutdown before Midterms, curbs Border Patrol funds

When asked whether he anticipated McConnell to return, Comer said, “I expect that. I sure hope so.”

“I have not talked to Leader McConnell. I’ve talked to his staff, many of whom are from my district originally. And they have all said it’s their goal for Senator McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in,” Comer said.

Advertisement

McConnell spokesperson Stephanie Penn said there were “no scheduling announcements at this time", according to CNN, which contacted the senator’s office last week for a response to Comer’s remarks.

What happened in July? In July, following weeks of uncertainty surrounding his health, McConnell revealed that he had been hospitalised after suffering a fall. He said he was “briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital” and later developed pneumonia while receiving treatment. “while receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

McConnell also addressed why details about his hospitalisation had not been disclosed earlier, saying that he, like many people of his generation, was reluctant to discuss the vulnerabilities associated with ageing.

Advertisement

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct — I can’t help it,” he said.

The senator subsequently shifted to a rehabilitation facility to regain his strength.

'I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business' McConnell said he would follow his doctors’ advice and undergo an intensive physical therapy programme at home during the Senate’s state work period. He added that he would remain in contact with his staff and colleagues and continue working on important Senate matters.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he mentioned in a statement at the time.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X