Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law found dead near parking garage in California; authorities examining possible fall or jump

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of former presidential nominee and ex-Utah senator Mitt Romney, was found dead Friday evening in the Town Center area of Santa Clarita, California. She was 64.

Advertisement

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Carrie was discovered around 8:30 pm on a street adjacent to a parking garage near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Valencia, a suburban neighborhood north of Los Angeles. Her vehicle was reportedly found inside the garage.

Authorities said it was "unknown at the moment" whether she jumped or fell from the multi-story parking structure or a nearby building, according to Los Angeles County Deputy Brenda Serna, as reported by The New York Post.

Cause of death 'deferred' The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her death occurred on Friday but listed her cause of death as "deferred", meaning further investigation and toxicology results are pending. Her body was listed as "ready for release," according to People magazine.

Advertisement

However, foul play does not appear to be involved, NBC Los Angeles reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Mitt Romney: 'Our family is heartbroken' In a statement issued to People on Monday, Mitt Romney expressed his grief on behalf of the family.

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives,” said Romney. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Recent divorce filing Carrie had been married to George Scott Romney, 81 — Mitt Romney’s older brother and a prominent Michigan attorney — since November 2016. The couple had been together for nearly eight years.

According to court filings reported by the Daily Mail, Scott Romney filed for divorce on June 10, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. In the documents, he noted that most assets had been obtained separately before the marriage and that Carrie had been seeking spousal support, which he opposed. He also requested that she resume her maiden name, Carrie Elizabeth Dimas.

Advertisement

This would have been Scott Romney’s third divorce.

Political ties Mitt Romney, 78, has had a long career in politics and business. He sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 before securing it in 2012, ultimately losing to then-President Barack Obama.

During his time in the US Senate, Romney was known for being the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020, and he repeated his vote to convict in the second impeachment trial in 2021.

Investigation ongoing As of now, the death remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is awaiting final autopsy results and toxicology tests from the medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement