Moana 2: ‘Breathtaking, magic, brilliance’ - Fans rave about stunning visuals and emotional storytelling

  • The long-awaited sequel to Moana is making waves with breathtaking visuals and heartwarming moments. Fans adore the return of Moana and Maui, but reactions to the new soundtrack are divided. Plus, there’s a mid-credit surprise you won’t want to miss.

Ravi Hari
Updated22 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Early reviews for Disney’s Moana 2 rave about its stunning animation, fresh characters, and empowering story. However, the music sparks debate among fans. (Image credit: Screengrab from Trailer on Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube)
Early reviews for Disney’s Moana 2 rave about its stunning animation, fresh characters, and empowering story. However, the music sparks debate among fans. (Image credit: Screengrab from Trailer on Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit, “Moana” is generating waves of excitement on social media. With its theatrical release just days away, early reactions highlight the film’s breathtaking animation, emotional depth, and vibrant storytelling. Moana 2 premiered in Kapolei, Hawaii, on November 21

A visual spectacle

Fans have been quick to praise the stunning visuals, with one viewer describing the sequel as “an amazing showcase of animated set pieces.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the animation “breathtaking” and filled with “magic, heart, and brilliance.”

Strong storytelling and new characters

The return of Moana and Maui has been celebrated as a highlight, with fans calling the duo “just as great as you can remember.” The introduction of new characters, including Moana’s younger sister, has also been well-received, with one fan noting, “Her little sister completely stole the show for me.”

The sequel has been described as empowering and emotional. “Her journey doesn’t end—it evolves. Moana is back,” said one social media user.

As one fan aptly summarized, “Another emotional & empowering journey on the sea. The animation is stunning, and the banter between Moana and Maui is everything!”

Mixed reactions to the music

While some fans have embraced the sequel’s soundtrack, calling it catchy and enjoyable, others noted that the songs may not be as memorable as the original film’s hits. “The songs might not be as remarkable as its predecessor, but there are still some fun ones,” one user stated.

Mid-credit surprise

Social media is abuzz about a mysterious mid-credit scene, with fans urging audiences to “stay for the credits.” Without revealing spoilers, one fan teased, “You might wanna stay... it’s worth it!”

Release details

Moana 2 will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024, in the United States and on November 29 in India, in both English and Hindi versions.

Moana 2: Overview

Walt Disney Animation Studios is gearing up to release Moana 2, also known as Vaiana 2 or Oceania 2 in select markets, a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Moana. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the animated musical adventure reunites Moana and Maui for a bold new voyage.

Set three years after the original, the film follows Moana as she answers a call from her wayfinding ancestors, venturing into uncharted waters of Oceania. Promising a blend of humor, heartfelt moments, and cultural depth, Moana 2 invites audiences on another thrilling journey across the seas.

Moana, voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, embarks on a daring voyage after an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Joined by Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, and a crew of new seafarers, Moana ventures into uncharted waters filled with danger and discovery.

Also Read | Southern films adopt ensemble casts to transcend language barriers, go pan-India

Cast and crew

Returning cast members include:

Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana

Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Nicole Scherzinger, Temuera Morrison, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk

Also Read | Bagheera OTT release date: Kannada superhero film is available for watching from

New additions to the cast

Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Rose Matafeo, and others, bringing fresh dynamics to the story.

Behind the scenes, Christina Chen and Yvett Merino produce the film, with a screenplay by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsMoana 2: ‘Breathtaking, magic, brilliance’ - Fans rave about stunning visuals and emotional storytelling

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.