Disney has officially announced that Moana 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 12, 2025. The highly anticipated sequel, featuring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, originally hit theaters on November 27, 2024.

Subscribers will need a Disney+ membership to watch the film, with plans starting at $9.99 per month (with ads) and $15.99 per month (without ads).

Plot: A new oceanic adventure The official synopsis for Moana 2 describes an epic new voyage set three years after the events of the original film. Moana, now an experienced wayfinder, receives an unexpected call from her ancestors, leading her to uncharted and dangerous waters alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

The film "Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced"

Star-studded cast and crew Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel reunites familiar voices, including:

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui

Rachel House as Grandma Tala

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

New cast members include: Hualālai Chung as Moni

David Fane as Kele

Rose Matafeo as Loto

Awhimai Fraser as Matangi

Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa

Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea

The film’s music is composed by Grammy-winning artists Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa‘i, and Mark Mancina.

Box Office success despite Oscar snub Moana 2 grossed a stunning $1.053 billion worldwide, with $458.8 million from the domestic box office and $504.6 million internationally.

Despite missing an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, Moana 2 received recognition from the Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards.