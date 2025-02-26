‘Moana 2’ streaming release date announced after billion-dollar Box Office run – When will it be on OTT?

  • Moana 2 streams on Disney+ from March 12, 2025, after a $1 billion box office run. The sequel, which premiered in theaters on November 27, 2024, reunites Moana and Maui for a new oceanic adventure.

Published26 Feb 2025, 02:14 AM IST
Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for a new high-seas adventure and features a star-studded cast with music by Grammy-winning artists. (Disney via AP)(AP)

Disney has officially announced that Moana 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 12, 2025. The highly anticipated sequel, featuring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, originally hit theaters on November 27, 2024.

Subscribers will need a Disney+ membership to watch the film, with plans starting at $9.99 per month (with ads) and $15.99 per month (without ads).

Plot: A new oceanic adventure

The official synopsis for Moana 2 describes an epic new voyage set three years after the events of the original film. Moana, now an experienced wayfinder, receives an unexpected call from her ancestors, leading her to uncharted and dangerous waters alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

The film "Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced"

Star-studded cast and crew

Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel reunites familiar voices, including:

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui

Rachel House as Grandma Tala

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

New cast members include:

Hualālai Chung as Moni

David Fane as Kele

Rose Matafeo as Loto

Awhimai Fraser as Matangi

Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa

Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea

The film’s music is composed by Grammy-winning artists Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa‘i, and Mark Mancina.

Box Office success despite Oscar snub

Moana 2 grossed a stunning $1.053 billion worldwide, with $458.8 million from the domestic box office and $504.6 million internationally.

Despite missing an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, Moana 2 received recognition from the Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards.

With its record-breaking box office performance and strong fan reception, Moana 2 is set to reach even more audiences when it lands on Disney+ in March. Fans eager to revisit Moana and Maui’s high-seas adventure won’t have to wait much longer.

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 02:14 AM IST
