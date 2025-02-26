‘Moana 2’ streaming release date announced after billion-dollar Box Office run – When will it be on OTT?

Disney has officially announced that Moana 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 12, 2025. The highly anticipated sequel, featuring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, originally hit theaters on November 27, 2024.
Subscribers will need a Disney+ membership to watch the film, with plans starting at $9.99 per month (with ads) and $15.99 per month (without ads).
The official synopsis for Moana 2 describes an epic new voyage set three years after the events of the original film. Moana, now an experienced wayfinder, receives an unexpected call from her ancestors, leading her to uncharted and dangerous waters alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.
Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel reunites familiar voices, including:
Auli’i Cravalho as Moana
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui
Rachel House as Grandma Tala
Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui
Nicole Scherzinger as Sina
Hualālai Chung as Moni
David Fane as Kele
Rose Matafeo as Loto
Awhimai Fraser as Matangi
Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa
Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea
The film’s music is composed by Grammy-winning artists Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa‘i, and Mark Mancina.
Moana 2 grossed a stunning $1.053 billion worldwide, with $458.8 million from the domestic box office and $504.6 million internationally.
Despite missing an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, Moana 2 received recognition from the Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards.
With its record-breaking box office performance and strong fan reception, Moana 2 is set to reach even more audiences when it lands on Disney+ in March. Fans eager to revisit Moana and Maui’s high-seas adventure won’t have to wait much longer.