Modi in New York: Indian diaspora, artists prep for PM’s address at Nassau Coliseum - ’Like we are celebrating Diwali’

Preparations are underway at Nassau Coliseum for PM Narendra Modi's community event with the Indian diaspora. Over 15,000 attendees and 500 performers from various Indian states are expected, marking a historic occasion as Modi interacts with the community in Long Island.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Modi in New York: Indian diaspora, artists gear-up to welcome PM at Nassau Coliseum - ‘Like we are celebrating Diwali…’
Modi in New York: Indian diaspora, artists gear-up to welcome PM at Nassau Coliseum - ‘Like we are celebrating Diwali…’(PTI)

Members of the Indian diaspora in the US gathered at the Nassau Coliseum ahead of the Modi and US event in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address with members of the Indian-American diaspora on Sunday evening as part of an ongoing three-day visit to the United States.

“It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here…15,000 Indian diaspora have come here in New York from 42 different states. More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi,” said Jagdish Sewhani — one of the members of the event organising committee.

Visuals shared online show several groups playing instruments and practising their dance routines ahead of the event. According to the organisers there are around 25,000 people from around the US who have registered for passes.

Sehwani also noted that this was the first time that an Indian Prime Minister had visited Long Island.

“The Mayor of Nassau county is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world,” he added.

PM Modi will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend a CEO Roundtable during his brief visit to New York. Modi will also chair some key bilateral meetings in the city.

Also Read | PM Modi US visit LIVE: Got a ticket to PM’s event in New York? Key instructions

“We are very excited. We are from India but we live here. We play Dhol-Tasha to keep alive the roots of India. We are excited to play this in front of the Prime Minister,” a group of performers representing Maharashtra said.

“We are very excited (that PM Modi is coming here). We usually don't get the opportunity to see him, but I am looking forward to seeing him, from a distance at least. We try to pass on this folk music that comes from Maharashtra to the next generation by keeping the culture alive,” a member of the group added.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsModi in New York: Indian diaspora, artists prep for PM’s address at Nassau Coliseum - ’Like we are celebrating Diwali’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.