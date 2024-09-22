Modi in New York: Indian diaspora, artists prep for PM’s address at Nassau Coliseum - ’Like we are celebrating Diwali’

Members of the Indian diaspora in the US gathered at the Nassau Coliseum ahead of the Modi and US event in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address with members of the Indian-American diaspora on Sunday evening as part of an ongoing three-day visit to the United States.

“It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here…15,000 Indian diaspora have come here in New York from 42 different states. More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi,” said Jagdish Sewhani — one of the members of the event organising committee.

Visuals shared online show several groups playing instruments and practising their dance routines ahead of the event. According to the organisers there are around 25,000 people from around the US who have registered for passes.

Sehwani also noted that this was the first time that an Indian Prime Minister had visited Long Island.

“The Mayor of Nassau county is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world,” he added.

PM Modi will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend a CEO Roundtable during his brief visit to New York. Modi will also chair some key bilateral meetings in the city.

“We are very excited. We are from India but we live here. We play Dhol-Tasha to keep alive the roots of India. We are excited to play this in front of the Prime Minister,” a group of performers representing Maharashtra said.

“We are very excited (that PM Modi is coming here). We usually don't get the opportunity to see him, but I am looking forward to seeing him, from a distance at least. We try to pass on this folk music that comes from Maharashtra to the next generation by keeping the culture alive,” a member of the group added.