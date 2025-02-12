Modi to meet Trump: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to the United States after concluding his three-day visit to France.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Washington DC on February 12, 2025 at 1800 hrs Eastern Standard Time (EST) which will be 4.30 am, February, 13 in Indian Standard Time (IST), according to the reports.

During his 36-hour stay in the US, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President Trump in restricted and delegation-level formats.

PM Modi will meet President Donald Trump on February 13. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. Modi will be among the first foreign leaders to meet President Trump.

Before he meets PM Modi, President Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. On Tuesday, President Trump also met with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

6 Bilateral Meetings, Stay at Blair House During the US trip, Modi is sheduled to hold overall six bilateral meetings within a span of his 36-hour visit to the US. Modi will be staying at Blair House, the US Presidential guest house which is right across the road from the White House.

Modi and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting at the White House at 4 pm on Thursday. The talks will likely focus on reducing import tariffs, increasing US energy and defence equipment purchases, and addressing long-standing trade issues. The meeting comes at a time when trade, defence cooperation, and energy have taken centre stage in India-US ties.

Private Dinner after Modi-Trump meeting The Trump-Modi meeting will be followed by a private dinner. The two leaders will address the media in the Oval Office before or after the meeting.

PM Modi's meetings with Elon Musk and other US business executives have also been proposed during the visit, although nothing has been confirmed yet, Bloomberg reported.

Modi to meet Trump: Here is the full itinerary of PM Modi's US trip -Six bilateral meetings on PM Modi’s agenda

-PM Modi lands in Washington DC on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 1800 hrs EST (4.30 am, Thursday, February 13. IST)

-Meeting with President Trump at the White House at 4 pm IST on Thursday.

-Private dinner hosted by the US president on Thursday evening in the US (Friday morning in India).