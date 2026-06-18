Modi-Trump G7 meeting: Key takeaways from talks on trade, West Asia and maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, discussing a wide range of issues including trade, maritime security and the evolving situation in West Asia.

The meeting, seen as an effort to stabilize ties after months of friction, produced several notable signals.

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1. India-US Trade Deal Nearing Completion

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the key outcomes of the Modi-Trump meeting at the G7 Summit? ⌵ The meeting highlighted progress towards a bilateral trade deal, Trump's plans to visit India, the strong personal rapport between Modi and Trump, US support for India against attacks, and discussions on West Asia and maritime security. 2 Why is the India-US trade deal significant following the Modi-Trump talks? ⌵ The trade deal is crucial as it aims to resolve tariff disputes and expand market access, thereby improving economic ties between the two nations after months of tension. 3 How did Trump express his support for Modi during the G7 meeting? ⌵ Trump praised Modi's negotiating abilities, described his leadership positively, and stated that the US would stand by India if it faced an attack, highlighting the close relationship between the two leaders. 4 What concerns did PM Modi raise about maritime security during the talks? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized the importance of protecting global shipping lanes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, and called for increased cooperation on maritime security amid rising tensions in the region. 5 What role does Trump believe India will play in West Asia under Modi's leadership? ⌵ Trump indicated that India has a significant role in West Asia, underlining Modi's leadership as pivotal for India's growing diplomatic influence in the region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The biggest takeaway from the talks was Trump's assertion that negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are nearing the finish line.

“We are very close” to a trade deal.

Trump praised PM Modi's negotiating skills, indicating that discussions have been challenging but productive.

“He's a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually.”

The two sides are working toward an interim agreement aimed at resolving tariff disputes and expanding market access.

2. Trump announces India visit plans

Trump revealed that he intends to visit India, though no timeline was announced.

“We will be going to India some time in the future.”

3. Personal chemistry remains strong

The meeting highlighted the enduring personal rapport between the two leaders despite recent tensions.

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Trump used several colourful descriptions while praising PM Modi.

“He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer.”

The remarks followed Trump's earlier description of Modi as “calm and cool.”

4. Strong US support for India

One of the most striking moments came when Trump suggested the US would stand by India if it faced an attack while PM Modi remained Prime Minister.

“If they were attacked, we would be there to help them.”

“If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there.”

Trump also described himself as a close ally of India.

“As long as I am President, they have a great friend in the White House.”

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5. West Asia crisis high on agenda

The leaders devoted significant attention to developments in West Asia amid ongoing tensions involving Iran and regional shipping routes.

Trump underscored India's growing regional importance.

“India has a big role in everything as long as he (PM Modi) is the leader.”

“India is going to play a big role.”

The discussions reflected growing recognition of India's diplomatic influence in the region.

6. Strait of Hormuz and maritime security

PM Modi stressed the importance of protecting global shipping lanes and ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy.”

He also called for greater cooperation on maritime security.

The issue has gained urgency amid disruptions to global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

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7. Safety of Indian seafarers raised directly

A key concern raised by PM Modi was the safety of Indian sailors working in international shipping, particularly after three Indian seafarers were killed in a recent US military strike near Oman.

“The security of Indian seafarers is equally important.”

PM Modi expressed hope that any future US-Iran peace arrangement would address the issue.

“I am confident that the deal (with Iran) will have provisions for the security of the seafarers.”

Trump responded by expressing sympathy.

“I heard about that. It's a rough profession.”

10. Effort to reset relations after recent strains

The meeting was widely viewed as an attempt to move beyond a difficult phase in bilateral relations.

Recent tensions had stemmed from:

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-US tariffs on Indian goods

-Trade disagreements

-Trump's claims regarding India-Pakistan ceasefire diplomacy

-Regional geopolitical developments

Despite those differences, both leaders projected a cooperative tone.

Trump emphasized his long-standing relationship with PM Modi.

“He has been my friend for a long time.”