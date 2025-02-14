Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Friday, India time. The bilateral meeting was held in the Oval office at White House. The two leaders discussed defence and trade deals, H1B visa, immigrants issue, innovation and more. This was PM Modi's first meeting with Trump after the US leader assumed office on January 20 this year. Modi-Trump meet: Trump's reciprocal tariffs Trump's meet with PM Modi comes soon after he unveiled a roadmap for charging reciprocal tariffs on every country that puts duties on US imports. Trump said he has 'decided' to impose reciprocal tariffs, saying US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade. Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, has already announced tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports beginning on March 12, imposed 10 per cnt tariffs on goods from China, and imposed a 30-day hold on tariffs on goods from neighbouring Canada and Mexico. Stay tuned to this Mint LIVE blog to get all the latest updates on the PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting.

Modi-Trump meet LIVE: I think, record business, record numbers, says Trump Modi-Trump meet LIVE: President Donald Trump said during the joint press conference with PM Modi that the two leaders are just getting along well. "We are going to get along with all countries. We are going to do very well. We are going to be doing, I think, record business, record numbers. We are going to work with India also. We have several big trade deals to announce in the very near future," he said.

Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Trump gifts Modi his book Modi-Trump meet LIVE: President Trump gifts Prime Minister Modi his book, Our Journey Together, and shows the photo of his 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal

Modi-Trump meet LIVE: PM Modi meets Trump Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Both leaders hailed their strong bond despite Donald Trump's ongoing global trade disputes over tariffs. "He is a great friend of mine. For a long time we've had a wonderful relationship," Trump said as he welcomed PM Modi to the Oval Office. The US President said that Modi's visit would lead to wonderful trade deals. PM Modi said that their relationship remains built on "the same bond, with the same trust and the same excitement."

Modi-Trump meet LIVE: : Donald Trump announced ‘reciprocal tariff’ Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Donald Trump announced “reciprocal tariff", saying, “We will charge them no more, no less." Meanwhile, Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, Washington on Thursday. Musk arrived with his family, including three kids. Tap for more LIVE updates here

Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Elon Musk, his kids and US NSA Mike Waltz meet PM Modi in Washington Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk late Thursday, February 13. The one-on-one meetings took place at Blair House in Washington DC. Read more here