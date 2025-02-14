Modi-Trump meet LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Friday, India time. The bilateral meeting was held in the Oval office at White House. The two leaders discussed defence and trade deals, H1B visa, immigrants issue, innovation and more. This was PM Modi's first meeting with Trump after the US leader assumed office on January 20 this year.

Modi-Trump meet: Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Trump's meet with PM Modi comes soon after he unveiled a roadmap for charging reciprocal tariffs on every country that puts duties on US imports. Trump said he has 'decided' to impose reciprocal tariffs, saying US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade.

Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, has already announced tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports beginning on March 12, imposed 10 per cnt tariffs on goods from China, and imposed a 30-day hold on tariffs on goods from neighbouring Canada and Mexico.

