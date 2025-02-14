Hailing the unity of the world's oldest and largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and US together make 11 and not 2.

"US is the world's oldest democracy and India is world's largest democracy so when India and US come together, we make 1+1 =11 not 2, and this is the power of 11 that is going to work for the welfare of humanity. I thank my friend President Donald Trump from the bottom of my heart and we together resolve that we will together march towards progress and prosperity of our nations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the White House during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration. He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.

On Thursday, the two leaders shared a hug as the President Trump welcomed Modi at the White House. They warmly greeted each other and shook hands. While meeting PM Modi, Trump said, "We missed you, we missed you a lot."

Expressing gratitude to Trump for a warm welcome and great hospitality, PM Modi said, "First of all I thank my friend Donald Trump for the warm welcome and great hospitality. President Trump has cherished the relationship between India and US and made it lively, through his leadership. During his first term, we worked together, the same enthusiasm, energy and dedication, I experienced today as well."

“In today's discussion, we spoke about our achievements during his first term and deep mutual trust and there was also a resolution to achieve new goals. We also believe that partnership and cooperation between India and the US together can shape a better world,” he added further.

Meanwhile, praising PM Modi, President Trump said on former is a much "tougher negotiator" than him. “There is not even a contest.”