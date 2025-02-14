Modi-Trump meet: President offers top-end F-35 jets to India; What are these, what can they do? How much they cost?

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will sell F-35 fighter jets to India, which would join the elite club of countries with the state-of-the-art stealth planes.

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With this deal, India would join an elite club of countries that include NATO allies, Israel and Japan that would be allowed to buy the F-35. Here all you need to know about F-35 jets.

What are F-35 jets and what they can do? The F-35 Lightning II, developed by Lockheed Martin for the United States and its allies, is one of the world's most advanced and versatile fighter jets.

The fighter jet integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities. These jets can operate without detection at supersonic speeds.

The F-35 comes in three variants: the F-35A, designed for conventional takeoff and landing, primarily used by the U.S. Air Force; the F-35B, capable of short takeoff and vertical landing, operated by the U.S. Marine Corps; and the F-35C, a carrier-based model built for the U.S. Navy.

These fighther jets took part in the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru earlier this month. The F-35 has also made appearances in several movies and TV shows, including Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

How much it costs? The F-35 fighter jet program is one of the most expensive military projects ever. Lockheed Martin estimates the total cost, including development, production, and maintenance, to be over $1.7 trillion, a CNBC 18 report cited.

Each jet costs around:

$80 million for the F-35A (standard version)

$115 million for the F-35B (short takeoff/vertical landing)

$110 million for the F-35C (designed for aircraft carriers)