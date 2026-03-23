MOMA Foods porridge recall: Multiple flavours may be unsafe to eat due to contamination risk

The Food Standards Agency has announced a recall of multiple porridge products made by MOMA Foods due to possible mouse contamination at a manufacturing site.

Affected products The recall covers a wide range of porridge pots and sachets across flavours and pack sizes, including:

Almond Butter & Salted Caramel

Apple, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar

Banana & Peanut Butter Protein

Blueberry & Vanilla

Cranberry & Raisin

Golden Syrup

Plain No-Added Sugar

Both single packs and multi-pack formats are impacted, with multiple lot numbers listed across batches. Consumers are advised to check packaging carefully against official recall details.

Risk to consumers The regulator warned that the affected products may contain mouse contamination, making them unsafe to eat.

Company action MOMA Foods has initiated a full recall of the affected products.

-Point-of-sale notices are being displayed in stores

-Information has been published on the company’s website

-Customers are being informed about the reason for the recall and next steps

Advice to customers

Consumers who have purchased the affected items are advised:

-Do not consume the products

-Return them to the place of purchase

-Claim a full refund