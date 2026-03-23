MOMA Foods porridge recall: Multiple flavours may be unsafe to eat due to contamination risk

The Food Standards Agency has announced a recall of multiple porridge products made by MOMA Foods due to possible mouse contamination at a manufacturing site.
Affected products
The recall covers a wide range of porridge pots and sachets across flavours and pack sizes, including:
Almond Butter & Salted Caramel
Apple, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar
Banana & Peanut Butter Protein
Both single packs and multi-pack formats are impacted, with multiple lot numbers listed across batches. Consumers are advised to check packaging carefully against official recall details.
Risk to consumers
The regulator warned that the affected products may contain mouse contamination, making them unsafe to eat.
Company action
MOMA Foods has initiated a full recall of the affected products.
-Point-of-sale notices are being displayed in stores
-Information has been published on the company’s website
-Customers are being informed about the reason for the recall and next steps
Consumers who have purchased the affected items are advised:
-Do not consume the products
-Return them to the place of purchase
For further assistance, customers can contact the company via email.