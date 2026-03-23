Subscribe

MOMA Foods porridge recall: Multiple flavours may be unsafe to eat due to contamination risk

Food Standards Agency has recalled multiple porridge products from MOMA Foods over possible mouse contamination at a manufacturing site. The recall affects various porridge pots and sachets across flavours and pack sizes. Consumers are advised not to eat the products and return them for a refund.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published23 Mar 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Advertisement
A wide range of flavours and formats of MOMA Foods porridge products are impacted. (Representative Image: https://www.momafoods.co.uk)
A wide range of flavours and formats of MOMA Foods porridge products are impacted. (Representative Image: https://www.momafoods.co.uk)
AI Quick Read

The Food Standards Agency has announced a recall of multiple porridge products made by MOMA Foods due to possible mouse contamination at a manufacturing site.

Affected products

The recall covers a wide range of porridge pots and sachets across flavours and pack sizes, including:

Almond Butter & Salted Caramel

Apple, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar

Banana & Peanut Butter Protein

Blueberry & Vanilla

Cranberry & Raisin

Golden Syrup

Plain No-Added Sugar

Both single packs and multi-pack formats are impacted, with multiple lot numbers listed across batches. Consumers are advised to check packaging carefully against official recall details.

Advertisement

Risk to consumers

The regulator warned that the affected products may contain mouse contamination, making them unsafe to eat.

Company action

MOMA Foods has initiated a full recall of the affected products.

-Point-of-sale notices are being displayed in stores

-Information has been published on the company’s website

-Customers are being informed about the reason for the recall and next steps

Advice to customers

Consumers who have purchased the affected items are advised:

-Do not consume the products

-Return them to the place of purchase

-Claim a full refund

For further assistance, customers can contact the company via email.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsMOMA Foods porridge recall: Multiple flavours may be unsafe to eat due to contamination risk
Read Next Story