Monday deadline: Elon Musk’s ’report or resign’ order sparks US federal workers uproar

Elon Musk has ordered all federal employees to submit a report of their previous week's accomplishments by February 24, 2025. Failure to comply will be viewed as resignation, causing significant controversy among employees and unions regarding the legality of the mandate

Livemint
Updated23 Feb 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.(REUTERS)

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump, has mandated that all federal employees submit a report detailing their accomplishments from the previous week by Monday, February 24, 2025. Failure to comply will be interpreted as a resignation.

"All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," Musk posted on X. "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

 

Advertisement
Also Read | That time Elon Musk showed up with a chain saw—literally

 

Elon Musk has issued a directive requiring U.S. federal employees to report their work from the previous week by Monday. Emails with the subject line, "What did you do last week?" have been sent to employees across various agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The directive states that a failure to respond to the email will be considered a resignation. This order has sparked significant controversy and an "uproar" among federal employees and unions, with questions about the mandate's legal authority.

 

Also Read | Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire shareholders: 10 Points

Musk's post came just hours after President Donald Trump posted on his own social media network, Truth Social, that DOGE should get more aggressive in its attempts to downsize and reshape the federal workforce.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Reuters reported that the Trump administration emailed US federal government employees, telling them to detail their work accomplishments from the previous week by Monday night or risk losing their jobs.

 

Also Read | Elon Musk’s DOGE set to inspect Fort Knox gold reserves

Meanwhile, supervisors at the Justice Department advise employees to delay responding to a federal government-wide directive requiring staff to outline their recent job accomplishments—an order issued by Elon Musk’s government efficiency team. Bloomberg reported that DOJ employees have expressed concerns that complying with the directive could lead to potential ethics violations.

According to sources familiar with the situation, at least five DOJ office leaders promptly instructed their teams not to submit any details about their work until they received more guidance.

-With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsMonday deadline: Elon Musk’s ’report or resign’ order sparks US federal workers uproar
First Published:23 Feb 2025, 06:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App