‘Tallest monk in history’: NBA star shaves head for spiritual journey at Shaolin Temple in China; check photos and video

Victor Wembanyama, the towering 7’3” star of the San Antonio Spurs, just traded dunks for deep breaths. After ending last season early due to a rare blood clot in his shoulder, the French phenom was spotted at China’s legendary Shaolin Temple — bald and Zen.

The 21-year-old NBA All-Star and 2023-24 Rookie of the Year is taking a spiritual detour after a rough season. Benched since February due to a rare deep vein thrombosis, Wemby missed the playoffs as the Spurs got knocked out.

Now, he’s gone off-grid, reportedly staying at the legendary Shaolin Temple in China. While Wemby hasn’t posted anything himself, a state-run outlet in Henan claims the French baller is indeed at the temple, though staff refuse to spill details.

Before vanishing into monk mode, Wemby was spotted living it up in Beijing, hitting the Great Wall, shopping, shooting hoops and strolling through parks.

The Shaolin Temple is known for attracting celebs like YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Also Read | World mourns Pope Francis, tributes pour in from global leaders

An image that has gone viral shows Wemby, now shaved-head and solemn, sitting in a monk’s chamber surrounded by tiny Buddha statues. In another photo, he looks like arranging food to eat.

According to CNN, Chinese state media confirmed the baller’s surprise visit. They have called it a 10-day retreat for peace and spiritual strength.

A Twitter (now X) user named EnmingHuang has shared multiple photos of the basketball player, who is also known as The Alien.

“Wemby is going into the 10 days closed door training at Shaolin Temple. Let's not disturb him，Maybe no news from him for the next ten days!” the user wrote.

Another X account called him “Perhaps the 'tallest monk' in history, both ancient and modern”.

“Victor Wembanyama had his head shaved at the Shaolin Temple in Henan Province, donned monastic robes, and shared a vegetarian meal, preparing for a 10-day spiritual journey to learn Shaolin Kung Fu,” wrote China in Pictures on X.

Also Read | 5 Bollywood stars who left acting for spirituality

“While most NBA players visit China for business-related activities, Wembanyama's trip is genuinely about cultural exploration,” it added.

NBA confirms The NBA’s official social media account in China shared the pic, according to CNN. They said Wembanyama had joined the monks for reflection and healing.

A fan even caught him on video at the 1,500-year-old temple, famous for kung fu and Zen teachings.