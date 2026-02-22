Monster blizzard warning: 6 am Sunday to 6 pm Monday — 20 Inches of snow threaten New York, Long Island and New Jersey

A rapidly intensifying storm prompted blizzard warnings for New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey, effective from 6 am Sunday to 6 pm Monday, amid heavy snowfall.
Forecasters warned that many areas could receive 1 to 2 feet (30–61 cm) of snow. They also cautioned that some areas of New York and New Jersey could experience flooding, according to AP. The National Weather Service (NWS) raised its forecast for the storm’s intensity after it had previously been expected to be much less severe.
(This is a developing story. More to come)