Monster winter storm affects 240 million Americans, over 14K flights cancelled – 10 latest updates

The monster storm is wreaking havoc across the United States, affecting up to 240 million Americans – more than half the US population, warned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
The storm has also led to the cancellation of at least 14,000 flights over the weekend, knocked out power and snarled major roadways with dangerous ice.
According to the National Weather Service, widespread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain were reported across parts of the plains, the south and the Midwest, including in areas of Oklahoma, Iowa, Tennessee, Kansas, Texas and Missouri, knocking out power and snarling major roadways with dangerous ice.
Americans have been warned to brace for a string of frigid days.