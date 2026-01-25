Monster winter storm brings life to a standstill in US – Check scenes in New York, other cities

People walk on a snow-covered street as a winter storm passes through the area in Kansas City

A massive winter storm swept across the United States, dumping snow and freezing rain on New Mexico and Texas on Saturday. The storm, moving towards the northeast, has affected tens of millions of Americans.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that up to 240 million Americans could be affected by the storm.

People shop for supplies at Home Depot ahead of a massive winter storm that is expected to hit across much of the US with concerns about freezing ice and rain, in Falls Church, Virginia

After the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast huge snowfall in some areas and possibly "catastrophic" ice accumulations, shoppers stripped supermarket shelves.

Snow blankets the city in an aerial view from Pine Street and Denver Ave. during a winter storm in Tulsa, Okla.

At least 16 states and the US capital Washington have declared states of emergency. "Take this storm seriously, folks," the NWS said on X, predicting an "astonishingly long swath" of snowfall from New Mexico to Maine.

The US federal government preemptively announced that offices in Washington would be closed on Monday.

A United Airlines plane taxis down a runway after a winter snow storm affected the area at O'Hare International airport in Chicago, Illinois

According to tracker FlightAware, more than 3,900 flights in and out of the United States were cancelled on Saturday alone, and more than 3,000 others were delayed.

Crews work to clear snow from a sidewalk during a winter storm in Kansas City, Missouri,

Nearly 130,000 US customers were without power as of Saturday afternoon, according to tracking site poweroutage.us, with over 50,000 reported in both Texas and neighboring Louisiana.

Snow-covered vehicles during a winter storm in Kansas City, Missouri, US

Snow also hit Oklahoma and Arkansas, where some spots already recorded six inches (15 centimetres) on the ground, the NWS said.

After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system was expected to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states before a frigid air mass settles in.

Harrison Howard plays in the snow while sledding at Will Rogers High School during a winter storm in Tulsa, Okla.

"The snow/sleet impacts will linger well into next week with rounds of re-freezing that keeps surfaces icy and dangerous to both drive and walk on for the foreseeable future," the weather service said.

