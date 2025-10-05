Two killed, 12 injured in Montgomery, Alabama mass shooting after fight breaks out over football game, video shows chaos

Two people were killed and at least 12 were injured after rival gunmen started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama's capital city Saturday night.

A woman was among those killed and at least two of the injured were children, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, Montgomery Police Department (MPD) Chief James Graboys told the Montgomery Advertiser, as per the New York Post.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 11:30 pm (local time) to what Graboys described as a “mass shooting."

Videos showed chaos with liquor bottles littering the sidewalk at Bibb Street and Commerce Street following the shooting.

What exactly led to the firing? The "mass shooting" reportedly happened in the city’s busy tourist district downtown just after the football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College, two historically black universities in the state.

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters. The shooters, he said, “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

“The shooting started when a fight broke out between two rival groups at around 11:30 pm in downtown Montgomery,” Graboys said.

The fracas escalated into a running gun battle that saw the perps firing wildly into a crowd, hitting bystanders.

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, although no one had been charged early Sunday.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” Graboys said.