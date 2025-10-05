Montgomery mass shooting: Two killed, 12 injured in Alabama, suspect arrested

A violent shootout between rival gunmen in downtown Montgomery on Saturday night left two people dead and 12 others injured, police confirmed. Three of the injured were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys described the incident as a “mass shooting.” He said the gunmen fired at each other in the middle of a crowded nightlife area.

“This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd,” Graboys told reporters.

“They did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Police responded around 11:30 p.m., but no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. Authorities have not released details on the number of shooters or types of weapons used.

Busy weekend in Montgomery The shooting took place during a packed weekend, coinciding with multiple events: Alabama State University’s homecoming football game at Hornet Stadium, the Alabama National Fair at Garrett Coliseum, and the Tuskegee University–Morehouse College football rivalry at nearby Cramton Bowl.

Police presence near scene Mayor Steven Reed said officers were stationed within 50 feet (15 meters) of both groups when the gunfire began.

“The shooters had no regard for human life,” Reed said.

Ongoing investigation Graboys said investigators are examining evidence and interviewing potential suspects.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” he said.

Montgomery police continue to investigate the deadly incident, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward.

(With AP inputs)