A University of Minnesota employee, who was months away from having his federal student loans cancelled, saw his forgiveness date pushed back by nearly two years after a sudden recalculation erased 23 qualifying payments, according to a CNBC report.

In early August, Nicholas Yund, 45, logged in to his account and saw his qualifying payment count fall from 116 to 93. That left him 27 payments short of the 120 required under Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), a federal programme created in 2007 that cancels remaining student loan debt for eligible government and nonprofit workers.

“I could barely breathe,” Yund said. “That's when I went online to various Facebook and Reddit groups and saw it was happening to thousands of other people.”

Why are payment counts dropping? The US Department of Education said the reduced tallies stem from an effort to fix payment-count errors made during the Biden administration.

“These errors resulted in inaccurate payment counts for some borrowers,” a department spokesperson wrote to CNBC in an email. “The Department remains committed to ensuring that every qualifying payment is properly credited to a borrower's account.”

The drop in payment counts has also prompted a lawsuit. On October 30, the American Federation of Teachers sued the Trump administration over its handling of PSLF, claiming tens of thousands of borrowers are being unlawfully blocked from forgiveness.

The suit remains pending.

For borrowers nearing the finish line, losing qualifying months means staying in repayment and in qualifying public service jobs longer than expected.

Yund, who carries a balance of around $20,000, said the longer wait would have delayed retirement savings and cut into his disposable income.

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How did Yund get his payments restored? Calling his loan servicer, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA), offered little clarity. “The agent said they had received lots of calls regarding that issue,” Yund told CNBC, adding that he was told of a technical problem with no timeline for a fix.

Yund opened cases with the Minnesota Attorney General's office, which referred his complaint to the state's Student Loan Advocate, and with Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar's office. Backing his claim were complete personal records.

"I kept bank statement records of every payment made as well as downloaded all of my payment history from my student loan servicers," Yund said.

Communications reviewed by CNBC show Klobuchar's office opened a congressional inquiry with the Education Department.

The agency replied that while some payments did not qualify under standard PSLF, Yund could receive credit through Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF), which counts payments made under certain ineligible repayment plans if borrowers meet added public service rules.

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What can affected borrowers do? By September 6, most of Yund's payments were restored, leaving him two short of his earlier count. Instead of November, he now expects forgiveness in January or February.

"I was incredibly frustrated with the lack of oversight and errors demonstrated by the Department of Education," Yund said.