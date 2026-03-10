More 3-K seats coming! Mayor Mamdani expands affordable childcare across New York - Check details

“More than half of all school districts” in New York will get 1,000 more 3-K seats by fall 2026, announced Mayor Zohran Mamdani. This will push the total number of 3-K slots above 40,000.

The 3-K program offers free, full-day education to three-year-olds before they start kindergarten. Any parent in New York City, regardless of occupation, income, or immigration status, is eligible to enrol their children in the program.

1,000 seats in 56 ZIP codes The Mamdani administration said the new 1,000 seats will welcome students from 56 ZIP codes across the five boroughs — Five zip codes in the Bronx, six on Staten Island, eight in Brooklyn, 16 in Manhattan and 21 in Queens.

In an Instagram post, Mamdani said, “Kids grow fast, and so do we. This fall, we’re adding more than 1,000 seats for universal 3-K in 56 zip codes.”

“Childcare will be more accessible and affordable across all five boroughs,” he added.

“For too long, families were promised universal 3-K but offered seats miles away — forcing them to pay out of pocket for child care or leave the city,” the NYC Mayor said.

“Today we’re making a new commitment: government can deliver real relief from the affordability crisis. By making 3-K truly universal, we’re building a city where every New Yorker can raise a family,” he said.

The additional 3-K seats this fall include the following zip codes: The Bronx (Districts 8 and 11) 10461 (Westchester Square, Pelham Bay, Morris Park)

10462 (Parkchester, Morris Park, Pelham Parkway, Little Yemen)

10465 (Country Club, Edgewater Park, Throgs Neck)

10469 (Eastchester)

10475 (Co-Op City) Staten Island (District 31) 10302 (Port Richmond)

10306 (New Dorp, Bay Terrace, Richmond, Lighthouse Hill, Midland Beach, New Dorp Beach, Oakwood)

10307 (Tottenville)

10308 (Great Kills)

10309 (Charleston, Prince’s Bay, Pleasant Plains, Rossville, Woodrow)

10312 (Rossville, Eltingville, Woodrow, Arden Heights, Annadale, Aspen Knolls, Village Greens, Eltingville, Prince’s Bay)

Brooklyn (Districts 13, 14, 15, 20 and 21)

11201 (DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Vinegar Hill)

11214 (Bath Beach, Gravesend, Bensonhurst)

11217 (Boerum Hill, Park Slope, Prospect Heights)

11218 (Kensington, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park)

11222 (Greenpoint)

11229 (Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Madison, Midwood, Gerritsen Beach)

11234 (Bergen Beach, Georgetown, Canarsie, Flatlands, Marine Park, Mill Basin)

11238 (Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Clinton Hill)

