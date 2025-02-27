Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Donald Trump held his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 26, and ordered federal agencies to undertake more large-scale layoffs of workers to cut down on government spending.
Apart from more job cuts, Ukraine's NATO membership and Elon Musk's email ultimatum to federal workforce to justify their work were also discussed in the first Cabinet meeting.
