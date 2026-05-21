More than 80 new immigration judges appointed as Trump pushes faster deportations: Report

The Trump administration has added more than 80 new federal immigration judges as part of its effort to accelerate deportation proceedings and tighten immigration enforcement across the United States, according to CBS News.

The Justice Department, as per the news outlet, this week swore in 77 permanent immigration judges and five temporary judges, describing the group as the largest immigration judge class in department history.

The move comes amid President Donald Trump’s renewed push for mass deportations and stricter immigration controls during his second term in office.

What do immigration judges do? Immigration judges oversee cases involving noncitizens facing removal from the United States. Their decisions determine whether immigrants can remain in the country, qualify for asylum or other relief, or must be deported.

According to the news website, immigration judges are not part of the independent federal judiciary despite their title. Instead, they work under the Justice Department’s executive branch, which manages immigration courts nationwide.

Why is the Trump administration expanding the judges count? The administration’s immigration strategy relies heavily on immigration courts because many migrants cannot be deported until judges issue formal removal orders.

CBS News reported that the Trump administration has been trying to overhaul the immigration court system to speed up deportations and reduce delays.

The government argues that adding judges will help address the enormous backlog of pending immigration cases, which has grown over several years due to rising asylum applications and illegal border crossings.

Why were immigration judge numbers previously reduced? The new appointments follow the removal of more than 100 immigration judges over the past year, including many appointed during former President Joe Biden’s administration, according to CBS News.

Some former judges reportedly believed they were dismissed because they were not aggressive enough in supporting deportations or because of previous work representing or advocating for immigrants.

When Trump took office, the Justice Department had more than 700 immigration judges. Earlier this year, that number reportedly fell below 600 before the latest hiring wave.

Officials said the new class will help bring staffing levels back closer to 700 judges.

What other immigration court changes has the administration made? Over the past year, the Justice Department has introduced directives and precedent-setting rulings limiting judges’ authority in immigration cases.

Those changes reportedly include restrictions on:

-Granting asylum

-Approving other immigration protections

-Releasing detainees from ICE custody on bond

Who are the newly appointed judges?

The news outlet reported that many of the new judges previously worked as:

-ICE lawyers

-Federal prosecutors

-Military officers or judge advocates

Others served as state or local judges or practiced law privately.

Todd Blanche cites border security goals Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the hiring effort in a statement quoted by CBS News.

“This could only happen thanks to President Trump’s decisive leadership and commitment to securing our borders,” Blanche said.

He added that the administration is: “committed to reestablishing an immigration judge corps that is dedicated to restoring the rule to the law in our nation’s immigration system.”

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